ADCB-Egypt Partners With Etisalat By E& To Launch Digital Rewards Programme 'Touchpoints'

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt (ADCB-Egypt) has announced a cooperation protocol with Etisalat by e& in Egypt, a leader in the field of communication and information technology, to launch the TouchPoints digital rewards programme that rewards customers for using the bank's digital channels and selected products.

The cooperation was celebrated at the bank's head office in the presence of Ihab ElSewerky, CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt, Engineer Ahmed Yehya, CEO of the Commercial Sector of Etisalat by e& , and several senior managers, as well as all who contributed to this important step from both sides.

On this occasion, Ihab ElSewerky, CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt, expressed his interest in partnerships as a way to achieve the bank's strategic plan for growth and drive technological development to realise the goal and vision of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in Egypt to be the most preferred for its customers by providing services at the highest level of banking experience and with an added value.

He added:“We chose to launch the digital rewards programme by relying on the technological solutions provided by Etisalat e& because of our confidence in its capabilities and ability to provide the latest technologies. We hope that the TouchPoints programme will gain customer satisfaction because it offers a unique model in the market, as the more they use the bank's channels and selected products, the greater the value of their rewards.”

On the other hand, this cooperation reflects the vision of Etisalat by e& in Egypt, and its transformation strategy from a telecommunications company into an integrated technological solutions company that provides a pioneering and integrated model in the Egyptian market, by consolidating the company's position in the technological investment and digital services sector, providing many solutions to digitise financial services and achieve digital transformation in all sectors to achieve Egypt's Vision 2030.

On this occasion, Ahmed Yehya, CEO of Etisalat's commercial sector from e&, expressed his happiness in cooperating with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the leader in the field of banking services, stressing the company's keenness to provide innovative digital solutions that meet customers' aspirations and play a vital role in supporting the Egyptian state's efforts to achieve Egypt's Vision 2030.

Yehya said:“This partnership represents an important step towards achieving the goals of both Etisalat by e& and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, as it strengthens the position of each of them in the Egyptian market, and opens new horizons for cooperation in the future.”

The TouchPoints rewards programme offers the bank's customers valuable and varied rewards through a wide range of options, all through an easy digital experience. This is in addition to many distinguished packages and selected offers with a network of merchants throughout the country.