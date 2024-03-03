The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai Grants Citizens 70 Job Opportunities with Elite Food and Beverage Companies

(MENAFN- COMMS COMPASS) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2024: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, in collaboration with the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, has granted 70 citizens various job opportunities with elite food and beverage companies in the country. This announcement came during a two-day event titled "Ishraq Talent Meet," celebrating the first anniversary of the launch of the "Ishraq" program, organized at the Etihad Museum. The event embodied the council's achievements in enhancing communication between leading companies in the food and beverage sector and Emirati talents, witnessing interaction between job seekers and companies, offering diverse opportunities in various fields and specialties in partnership with 17 leading companies in the sector over two days.

His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, stated: "The private sector in strategic areas such as the food and beverage sector is a crucial partner in enabling the contribution of Emirati talents to the future and economy of the UAE. The event continues to offer exceptional professional opportunities for citizens and at the same time, is one of the quality outputs of strategic cooperation between the council and the 'UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group,' especially for the role this sector plays in the food security of the country. He also encouraged citizens to continuously explore and recognize the opportunities the sector provides them."

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, said: "These events are an important platform in achieving integration between labor market needs and the renewed opportunities granted to Emirati talents. What we witnessed during the 'Ishraq Talent Meet' of significant interaction between companies and job seekers reflects the size of the opportunities available for citizens to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, contributing to promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the food and beverage sector by the hands of Emirati talents. Through the event, we wanted to facilitate direct interaction between job seekers and industry leaders, creating immediate job opportunities and enhancing mutual understanding and alignment, contributing to the prosperity of the industry's future and providing citizens with quality career paths."

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.





