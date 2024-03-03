Japan's lower house of parliament approves administration budget amid fading approval of premier

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, the Japanese House of Representatives achieved a significant milestone by approving the government's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. This development represents a crucial victory for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose public approval ratings have experienced a decline in recent times. Notably, the lower house of the Japanese Diet seldom convenes on Saturdays, underscoring the significance of this session.



The approval of the budget by the House of Representatives ensures its passage by April 1, coinciding with the commencement of the new fiscal year, irrespective of the outcome in the House of Councillors, the other chamber of the Japanese Parliament. The budget, amounting to 112 trillion yen (USD746 billion), encompasses various allocations, including funds designated for relief efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula at the onset of the current year.



Prime Minister Kishida has been navigating a challenging period, compounded by a decline in public support exacerbated by a financing scandal. In a bid to address concerns and restore public trust, Kishida made history by becoming the first Japanese prime minister to appear before a parliamentary ethics committee during his tenure. This proactive approach underscores his commitment to transparency and accountability, as he strives to overcome the lingering repercussions of the scandal and regain momentum for his administration.



The passage of the government budget amid these circumstances reflects the resilience of Japan's legislative process and the ability of its leadership to navigate complex challenges. As the country prepares to embark on a new fiscal year, stakeholders will closely monitor the implementation of budgetary allocations and the government's efforts to address pressing issues, including economic recovery and disaster relief. The outcome of these endeavors will shape the trajectory of Prime Minister Kishida's leadership and the nation's path forward.

MENAFN03032024000045015682ID1107927287