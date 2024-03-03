Landmine Explodes In Aghdam: One Person Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, General Prosecutor's Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs that on March 3, 2024, a mine incident occurred in the territory of Ahmadagali village of Agdam district.

Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub oglu, a resident of Aghdam region, born in 1995, was injured in both legs as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion while he was grazing animals on the former contact line, in an area not cleared of mines. The injured person was evacuated to the hospital.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office and ANAMA once again call on citizens to observe safety rules, not to enter unfamiliar areas and pay close attention to all danger signs!