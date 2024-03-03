Landmine Explodes In Aghdam: One Person Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, General
Prosecutor's Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine
Action (ANAMA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs that on March
3, 2024, a mine incident occurred in the territory of Ahmadagali
village of Agdam district.
Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub oglu, a resident of Aghdam region, born
in 1995, was injured in both legs as a result of an anti-personnel
mine explosion while he was grazing animals on the former contact
line, in an area not cleared of mines. The injured person was
evacuated to the hospital.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's
Office and ANAMA once again call on citizens to observe safety
rules, not to enter unfamiliar areas and pay close attention to all
danger signs!
