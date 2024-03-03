Adah Sharma Looks Fearless In Two Avatars In 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' Poster

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) A new poster from the upcoming Adah Sharma-starrer film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' was unveiled on Sunday.

The poster features the actress in two different avatars, one wearing the uniform as IPS Neerja Madhavan, and the other on a field operation as a Naxal combat soldier.

Committed to her duty, Adah stands in the fight against the Naxals.

Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers wrote in the caption:“Duty or Pledge: Committed till the end, relentless in the fight against Naxals. Uncover the truth in #BastarTheNaxalStory, trailer out on March 5, 2024.”

The film presents Adah Sharma aa IPS Neerja Madhvan and her glimpses in the teaser have left the viewers intrigued.

The film marks the second association of Adah with director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last film 'The Kerala Story'.

The trailer of the film is all set to release on March 5.

The makers have stated that in the film they have shown the truth about a number of martyrs and how Pseudo-intellectuals run the propaganda to divide the country with funding from China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The film will release on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.