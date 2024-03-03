Season Two of “The Real Ones” Video Series by talabat Launches in the UAE

(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, UAE, February 29, 2024: With more people looking for moderate food options throughout the first-half of the year, , talabat UAE launched the second season of its popular social media video series, The Real Ones, a Street Food Guide that immerses audiences in the diverse food culture of the UAE. This season, talabat aims to promote balanced lifestyle choices by shedding light on three home-grown brands: Paus, Circle Café, and Be Healthy.



CIRCLE CAFÉ

Inspired by simple, fresh and delicious food, Circle Café, established in 2003, is where taste meets food that nourishes both the body and soul. From wholesome salads to hearty breakfast, every dish is crafted with care to ensure a harmonious balance of flavor and nutrition.

PAUS

Founded by two sisters during COVID-19, Paus is more than just a cafe; it's a sanctuary dedicated to elevating the art of healthy eating and wellbeing for those seeking solace from the hustle of daily life. The cafe fosters community through its diverse offerings that range from nutritious meals to wellness activities. With a commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients, Paus offers a menu of nutritious delights that redefine the concept of guilt-free indulgence.

BE HEALTHY

Founded in 2017 by Abdullah and Hussein, Be Healthy is on a mission to change the perception of healthy food. The restaurant aims to redefine healthy meals, making them both nutritious and enjoyable, to seamlessly integrate into people's lifestyles. Offering a variety of cuisines including Arabic, Italian, Chinese, Indian, and local favorites, Be Healthy provides over 220 delicious meal options, making healthy eating enticing and health-conscious.

Available on @talabatuae, each episode of The Real Ones series offers an immersive glimpse into the culinary craftsmanship and passion behind these iconic restaurants. From inspiring stories to mouth-watering dishes, viewers are invited to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of flavors within the UAE's thriving food scene.







