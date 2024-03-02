Iraqi Intelligence Rescues Yazidi Woman Kidnapped By Daesh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Mac 3 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), said yesterday that, its members rescued a Yazidi woman, kidnapped ten years ago, by the extremist Daesh group.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi intelligence agents carried out an operation inside Syria and were able to reach Kufan Eido Khorto, a Yazidi woman, who was kidnapped by the Daesh militants in 2014, when they took control of the town of Sinjar, some 120 km west of Nineveh's provincial capital, Mosul, an INIS statement said.

The Iraqi intelligence returned Khorto to Iraq and handed her over to her family, it added.

The Yazidis are an Iraqi ethnic and religious minority. In 2014, the extremist Daesh militants abducted and enslaved hundreds of Yazidi women and children.– NNN-NINA

