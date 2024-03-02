Zaporizhzhia Region Plans To Attract Investors' Funds For Infrastructure Restoration - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Investors' funds will be used to rebuild infrastructure and modernize medical and educational institutions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

“Our goal is to attract as much investment as possible to the Zaporizhzhia region, as we need to allocate the maximum possible budgetary resources to support the Defense Forces. For peaceful needs, we will involve partners as much as possible to rebuild our infrastructure, modernize medical facilities, educational institutions, and build safe schools,” he said.

According to him, during meetings with international partners, the authorities also emphasize the need to provide housing for IDPs.

"There are a large number of dormitories and old buildings in Zaporizhzhia that are no longer in use. On the one hand, we can give new life to the buildings, and on the other hand, we can provide housing for IDPs," added Fedorov.

Earlier it was reported that this year the region intends to allocate UAH 1 billion to support the Defense Forces.