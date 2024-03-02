Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 30,320: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 3 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,320, the Palestine Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 92 Palestinians and wounded 156 others, bringing the total death toll to 30,320, and injuries to 71,533, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year, according to the statement.

Among them, 15 died in Al-Aqsa Hospital, in the city of Deir al-Balah, due to an Israeli airstrike targeting two houses, and two others were killed in an airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ten people were killed in Israeli air raids on neighbourhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra and Al-Daraj in Gaza City, added the sources.

Meanwhile, in the northern Gazan town of Beit Hanoun, a group of people picking herbs to satisfy hunger were targetted in an Israeli artillery shelling, with three of them killed and seven others injured, according to eyewitnesses.

In Rafah, in the far south, an Israeli drone bombed a civilian vehicle, in the Al-Shaboura neighbourhood, in the centre of the city, killing two people and wounding a third. They were transferred to the Kuwaiti Hospital.

Israel is launching a large-scale offensive against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

