Mexican Presidential Candidate Xóchitl Gálvez Makes A Blood Pact In The Middle Of The Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Before a notary public, the presidential candidate of the
opposition alliance, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz signed a“blood pact” in
which she guarantees that if she becomes President of the Republic
she will not eliminate any of the current social programs,
according to ES, Azernews reports, citing foreing media.
At the Sergio León Chávez Stadium, the opposition coalition
candidate announced that if she wins the elections, the age to
receive the pension for older adults will be reduced to 60
years.
“For my children and in memory of my ancestors I take this oath
before the laws of my country,” she said.
“I publicly attest to this commitment before you citizens and
the beneficiaries of social programs: I, Xóchitl Gálvez, when I
assume the position of President of the United Mexican States,
social programs will not be eliminated, which are a right of
Mexican women. and Mexicans,” she expressed before more than 20
thousand people.
Immediately, Xóchitl Gálvez pricked her left index finger,
signed the document and sealed it with her blood.
“I pledge my blood, which is the most valuable thing I have,
that social programs will not be removed. It is a blood pact that I
will respect,” she stated.
