Goa BJP Seeks Inputs From Public For Manifesto

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 2 (IANS) BJP leaders in Goa on Saturday launched a programme for 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra' to take suggestions from the people to propel the country towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

While flagging off a van, which will travel across the coastal state seeking suggestions from the people to draft the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that it provides a platform for every citizen to actively participate and share their aspirations and suggestions.

“I urge people to share their inputs to shape our collective vision and pave the way for Viksit Bharat. The double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promises enumerated in 2014 and 2019 manifestos, and shall continue to build Viksit Bharat with 'Modi Ki Guarantee','' Sawant said.

“I appeal to every section of the society to contribute and put forth their suggestions for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra," Sawant said.

State BJP President Sadanand Tanavade said the party intends to take inputs from around 50,000 people.

“I appeal to all to give their inputs for Viksit Bharat,” Tanavade said.