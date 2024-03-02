               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan Regards CICA As Unique Dialogue Platform Based On Unified Principles


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's view of CICA as a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation based on unified norms and principles.

The two emphasized the significance of implementation of joint initiatives and projects, as well as development of regional and international transport and transit cooperation in the light of developing mutually beneficial economic and social cooperation, and relevant confidence building measures of Azerbaijan, one of the founding members of the CICA.

They also exchanged views on cooperation in environmental matters and discussed the organization of a CICA event during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku in November.

