Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan Regards CICA As Unique Dialogue Platform Based On Unified Principles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azerbaijan`s
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary
General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building
Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's view of
CICA as a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation based on
unified norms and principles.
The two emphasized the significance of implementation of joint
initiatives and projects, as well as development of regional and
international transport and transit cooperation in the light of
developing mutually beneficial economic and social cooperation, and
relevant confidence building measures of Azerbaijan, one of the
founding members of the CICA.
They also exchanged views on cooperation in environmental
matters and discussed the organization of a CICA event during the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to be
held in Baku in November.
