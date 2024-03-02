Scorpion Property Wins Emaar's Top Broker Award, Launches The Luxury Real Estate To Serve Dubai's Elite Clientele

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE – March 1, 2024: Scorpion Property, a leading real estate firm based in Dubai, has once again clinched the prestigious Top Broker Award from Emaar, Dubai's foremost developer. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Scorpion Property has been honored with this esteemed accolade,

reaffirming its position as one of the top 20 brokerages in Dubai.

In tandem with this achievement and driven by the influx of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to Dubai, Scorpion Property has announced the launch of The Luxury Real Estate-a new division catering exclusively to the discerning needs of luxury property customers in Dubai.

The award, given during the "Emaar Annual Broker Awards 2023" ceremony held on February 28, 2024 in Dubai, underscores Scorpion Property's commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in the real estate industry. Since its establishment in 2020, Scorpion Property has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance, earning recognition not only from Emaar but also from other prominent developers such as DAMAC Properties and Tilal Al Ghaf.

Commenting on this win, Sunnyy Kumar Tyagi, General Manager of Scorpion Property, stated: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Emaar for the fourth year in a row. The Top Broker Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients."

"As the industry continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of adapting to change and embracing new opportunities," said Tyagi. "The launch of The Luxury Real Estate is a vehicle that will allow us to meet the diverse needs of our growing clientele and provide them with unparalleled luxury property

solutions." Scorpion Property has left an indelible mark on the Dubai real estate landscape, boasting a multi-billion- dirham track record of property sales so far. The company does not pursue sales for the sake of transactions alone. Its priority is to ensure optimal returns and capital appreciation for investors.

Scorpion Property is a leading real estate consultancy located in the heart of Dubai's JBR Walk.

Specializing in buying, selling, renting, and managing properties across Dubai, the company prides itself on its professional and personalized service. With a team of qualified and experienced agents, Scorpion Property offers bespoke client advisory services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual client.

