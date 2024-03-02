Malaika Does Belly Dance As 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Team Bids Farewell To Season 11

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' judge Malaika Arora performed a sensual belly dance on her famous track 'Chhaiyya Chhaiyya' in the farewell party of the show.

The show's grand finale, which will air later in the day on Saturday, March 2, features five finalists -- Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim.

The video, which was uploaded by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan on her Instagram account, features Malaika hitting the dance floor in shimmery black flared jeans and a sleeveless crop top. Her makeup was all glam and hair tied in a bun. She was grooving with finalist Shoaib Ibrahim.

The video also shows judge Arshad Warsi dancing his heart out on the song 'Aankh Maare', along with the host Rithvik Dhanjani. Others letting their hair down included the 'Bigg Boss 17' couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

The Reel's caption reads: "The judges of #jhalakdikhhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants. What a wonderful farewell to a very special season."

In the Stories section, Farah shared a video of herself performing the 'Jamal Kudu' hook step, which was picturised on Bobby Deol in 'Animal'. She did it with a glass balanced on her head.

She is seen wearing a black outfit and the caption reads: "Balance is very important in life #jhalakwrapparty".

The grand finale airs on Sony on Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.