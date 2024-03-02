Azerbaijan, Iraq Hold First Consular Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries
of Azerbaijan and Iraq have been held in Baku, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry.
Azerbaijan's delegation at the consultations was headed by the
head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Safarov, and the delegation of
the Republic of Iraq by the head of the Consular Department of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Ahmed
Al-Saadi.
"During the consular consultations, the current state and
prospects of development of cooperation in the consular sphere with
the Republic of Iraq, which is a partner country for Azerbaijan,
including the signing of new bilateral documents and the
possibility of digitization of consular services, were
considered.
Within the framework of consultations, discussions were held on
ensuring the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of
the two countries, efforts in the field of providing necessary
consular assistance to convicts, including expansion of cooperation
in the field of extradition of convicts.
The sides, exchanging experience on the latest innovations
implemented in the consular field, also emphasized the importance
of strengthening ties between the two countries in the fields of
migration, justice, and other areas.
The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of consular
consultations in 2024 in the city of Baghdad," the statement of the
ministry said.
