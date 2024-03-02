Who Was Amarnath Ghosh, Professional Dancer From Kolkata Shot Dead In US During Evening Walk?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the rise in number of criminal incidents against Indians in the United States, a tragic incident unfolded in St. Louis, where Amarnath Ghosh, a Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer from Kolkata, became the victim of a fatal shooting during an evening walk. The shocking event gained attention after TV Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the news on her X account, revealing that Ghosh was shot multiple times by an unidentified assailant in Missouri, leading to his untimely demise.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a friend of the deceased, disclosed the distressing incident on social media, urging the intervention of Indian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding Amarnath Ghosh's murder.

The actress emphasized the challenges faced by Ghosh's friends in claiming his body in the U.S. and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Indian Embassy in the US to uncover the reasons behind the alleged murder.

Amarnath Ghosh, the only child in his family, had lost both his parents, and according to Devoleena, his friends were left to grapple with the aftermath of the tragic incident. Pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Dance at Washington University in Saint Louis, Ghosh was known for his excellence in dance, with proficiency in various styles, including Manipuri, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Kathak.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosh's death remain unclear, with his uncle sharing that they received news of the incident from New Delhi, and his Kolkata-based cinematographer friend, Santanu Dutta, revealing that there was no mention of any threat when he spoke to Ghosh on the fateful Tuesday.

According to Dutta, a mobile and wallet were found beside Ghosh's body, and the fingerprints matched his.

Who was Amarnath Ghosh?

Amarnath Ghosh (34) was not only an accomplished performing artist and choreographer but also an art educator hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His diverse dance background included Rabindra Sangeet and Rabindra Nrita in Shantiniketan style, showcasing his commitment to bringing the richness of Tagore's poetry to different audiences.

His accolades included receiving the Nritya Kanak Mani Saman from the International Dance and Music Festival in New Delhi, as detailed on his website, amarnathendra.