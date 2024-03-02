WATCH: Rihanna Dances With Janhvi Kapoor On 'Zingaat' Song At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pop sensation Rihanna was in Gujarat's Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. While her performance video is creating a buzz on the internet, actress Janhvi Kapoor dropped a video where she is shaking a leg with the singer.

The video

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video of her and Rihanna dancing to the song 'Zingaat' which is from her film. In the video, Janhvi was seen instructing Rihanna how to perform the Bollywood thumka, and the singer followed her. Janhvi captioned the video "This woman is a goddess. Stop it. Goodbye."

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities were planned meticulously, with each day featuring a unique theme. Day 1 was titled 'An Evening in Everland' which encouraged guests to dress elegantly for a cocktail affair.



Day 2 was named A Walk on the Wildside, and embraced a jungle theme, inviting attendees to dress with a touch of wildness.

As the celebrations continue, the final days promise more excitement with events like Tusker Trails, urging guests to embrace casual chic attire, and Hastakshar calling for an elegant evening adorned in heritage Indian wear.