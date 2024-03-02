Uzbekistan's Import Surge Reaches Three Billion In January 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's imports amounted to $3.08 billion in January 2024,
which is 4.1 percent more year-on-year, Azernews reports.
As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the main share in
import structure is represented by machinery and transportation
equipment (43.2 percent), industrial goods (17.0 percent), as well
as chemicals and similar products (11.8 percent).
In general, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 129
countries in January 2024. More than two-thirds of imports fall on
China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Korea, Türkiye, Germany and
Turkmenistan.
In the structure of imports of the country, a significant share
is noted in Tashkent city, which is 52.5 percent, or $1.62 billion,
and the smallest share is recorded in Surkhandarya - 0.5 percent,
or $15.7 million.
The volume of imports of services amounted to $227.9 million or
7.4 percent of its total volume in January 2024 (an increase by 2.3
percent year-on-year).
In the composition of services imports, the main share is
accounted for travel (tourism - 59.0 percent), transportation
services (19.4 percent), telecommunication, computer and
information services (7.4 percent), as well as technical services
(4.6 percent).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $4.2
billion in January 2024.
As per data of Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has
decreased by $870.1 million or 17.2 percent year-on-year. The
imports amounted to $3.08 billion (a 4.1 percent increase).
