EAA Concludes Participation In 'Goals4good'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation concluded its participation in the "Goals4Good" tournament at Doha College, where students from more than 30 schools in Qatar participated.

The competitors were divided into three age categories in football, ranging from 10 to 18 years old, for both boys and girls. The tournament was part of the EAA Foundation's Ramadan 2024 campaign under the slogan 'Rebuilding Hope for Children.'

Alongside the tournament, an art competition was held for boys and girls aged 6-19. Trophies were awarded to the outstanding teams in the presence of other volunteers and the students' parents.

The art competition was held under the theme "Education," where participating students were able to use creative methods as a platform to express their realities and hopes concerning their educational journey.

Taj Suliman, director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships at the EAA Foundation, stated: "The main objective of organizing the tournament is to make education a right, not a privilege, for everyone around the world, while creating an educational platform that offers opportunities for a future filled with possibilities. It is truly a distinctive initiative where we collaborate through sports and art to support education in marginalized and impoverished communities."

The event also included a range of family carnival games suitable for family fun, provided by volunteers from various companies. This element underscores the event's aim to offer a wholesome and enjoyable experience for families, reinforcing the EAA Foundation's commitment to fostering community engagement and support for education.

The Goals4Good tournament aligns with the EAA Foundation's sustainability goals, emphasising Quality Education for All (SDG4), Good Health and Well-Being (SDG3), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17). Moreover, it celebrates the unifying power of sports, promoting tolerance, respect, and social inclusion while supporting gender empowerment and community development.

Sponsored by leading entities, including Qatar Airways, Visit Qatar, Qatar Duty Free, Snoonu, Carrefour Qatar, Marriott Worldwide Business Council, Al Abdulghani Motors, MasterCard, QIIB, Minipolis, LuLu Hypermarkets, Doha Bank, ELAN Media, ELAN Decaux, Gulf Times and Arrayah newspapers, Dar Al Sharq, Americana and Evolution Sports Qatar, the event not only provides a platform for raising awareness and visibility for participating organizations but also underscores the collective effort in advancing education for underprivileged children. All sponsorship proceeds will directly fund EAA's education projects.

This year's campaign will continue to champion EAA's global projects, particularly focusing on supporting children in countries like Palestine, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mali, Pakistan, Sudan and Qatar. Through these efforts, EAA aims to enhance access to educational resources and improve the quality of education for children facing adversity, offering them hope and opportunities for a brighter future.

