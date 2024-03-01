Pakistan Sees 97 Militant Attacks In Feb: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 2 (IANS) Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said.

"While there was a marginal increase in militant attacks compared to January's 93 incidents, the ensuing casualties slightly decreased, with 90 deaths and 135 injuries reported in January," PICSS said on Friday in a report.

The report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in southwest Balochistan province, juxtaposed with a decline in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Balochistan, militant attacks spiked by 72 per cent in February compared to January, totaling 57 attacks resulting in 42 deaths and 72 injuries, it added.

Fifty out of the 57 attacks in Balochistan occurred from February 1 to 8 targeting the general elections in the South Asian country, which took place on February 8, according to the report.