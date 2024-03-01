Bennett Urges Action Against Afghanistan At ICJ For Women's Rights

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, Thursday, called on countries to initiate a case against Afghanistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the violation of women's rights.

His call, made during the 55th regular session of the Human Rights Council, targeted the Taliban's persistent violation of women's rights.

“States parties to the convention on the elimination of discrimination against women possess the authority to initiate a case against Afghanistan at the International Court of Justice for non-compliance with the convention and encourage state parties to consider this legal pathway to challenge these violations.”

According to Bennet, Afghanistan's current state of affairs paints a grim picture, with women and girls facing erasure from public life. He noted a lack of tolerance for peaceful dissent, accompanied by pervasive violence and threats used to control and instil fear among the population.

The dire situation in Afghanistan is further exacerbated by economic and humanitarian crises, resulting in the denial of essential economic, social, and cultural rights. Bennet underscored the urgency of addressing these systemic issues to ensure the well-being and rights of women and girls.

Bennet emphasized the crucial role of the international community in demanding substantial improvements in human rights, particularly concerning the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan. He warned against complacency, stating that failure to prioritize these improvements would send a troubling message about global commitment to women's rights.

Echoing Bennet's concerns, representatives from various countries expressed solidarity and voiced their apprehension regarding the deteriorating state of women's rights in Afghanistan. They called upon Afghan authorities to lift restrictions and prioritize the protection of women's rights.

In response to these international calls for action, the Taliban rebuked accusations of human rights violations, labeling them as Western manipulation. Zabullah Mujahid dismissed the focus on Afghanistan's human rights record and redirected attention to what they perceived as the oppression and brutality of Israel, signaling a contentious stance on the issue.

