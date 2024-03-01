Nitin Gadkari Sanctions Rs 3,371Cr For 4-Laning Silchar-Churaibari Corridor In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that an amount of Rs 3,371.18 crore has been sanctioned for three projects in Assam encompassing sections from Nilambazar/Cheragi bypass to Chandkhira, Chandkhira to Churaibari, and Karimganj to Sutarkandi for widening to 4-lane on NH-37 and NH-8.

Totalling 58.06 km, these sections fall under Packages V, VI and VII of the Silchar-Churaibari Corridor.

Nitin Gadkari said in a social media post that the project, envisioned as a 4-lane with paved shoulders and access-controlled corridor, aims to provide enhanced highway connectivity to neighbouring states, namely Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura via NH-37, NH-6, and NH-8.

The Silchar-Churaibari corridor further strengthens international connectivity with Bangladesh via the ICP near Sutarkhandi, Assam, on NH-37.

This road's development will ensure seamless and secure traffic flow, fostering regional economic growth and facilitating international trade, the minister added.