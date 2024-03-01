DY Patil T20 Cup: Kulkarni Stars With All-Round Show For Jain Irrigation

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) India's under-19 World Cup all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni starred with an all-round show for Jain Irrigation in their seven-wicket win over BPCL in the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground here on Friday.

Kulkarni made an unbeaten 84 off 52 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes. He also picked up 1-22 in his three overs.

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium, Indian Oil chased down Mumbai Customs' total of 142 for eight with six wickets thanks to Ankush Bains' resourceful 50 off 49 balls with four boundaries and a six.

BPCL earlier made 168 for nine in their 20 overs. The key contributors to BPCL's score were Anukul Roy (34) and Shreyas Gopal (26 n.o.). Mayank Yadav (4-26) was the chief wicket-taker for Jain Irrigation.

In their chase, Jain Irrigation were helped by Kulkarni's blitzkrieg with useful support from skipper Jay Bista (28) and Sachin Dhas (37). Jain Irrigation ended on 172 for three in 19 overs.

BRIEF SCORES:

Group D: Mumbai Customs 142/8 in 20 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 31, Sachin Yadav 28; Rohan Raje 2-12, M. Siddharth 2-21, Vaibhav Arora 2-42) lost to Indian Oil 143-4 in 19.4 overs (Ankush Bains 50, Aditya Tare 32; Parag Khanapurkar 2-24) by six wickets.

Group A: BPCL 168/9 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 37, Anukul Roy 34; Mayank Yadav 4-26) lost to Jain Irrigation 172/3 in 19 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 84 n.o., Sachin Dhas 37; Sakib Hussain 2-36) by seven wickets.