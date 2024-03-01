Pratik Sehajpal Teams Up With Pentali Sen For Love Ballad 'Beraham Ghadiyan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actor Pratik Sehajpal has teamed up with Pentali Sen for a musical delight 'Beraham Ghadiyan', which is a tale of love and passion.

Talking about the song, Pratik, who has been a part of shows like 'Bigg Boss 15', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', 'Ace of Space', said: " 'Beraham Ghadiyan' was beautifully shot by Shabina Khan, giving it cinematic quality. The casting happened very naturally as Sonu Mishra, who was casting for the song, literally saw me walking by the street and offered this song."

"After that a meeting happened with the producers and they quickly locked me in for this project. Shabina, the choreographer of 'Gadar', shot it like a film. With significant suspense, it's a story akin to a film. I had a great time," he added.

Known for her work in 'Aakhri Sauda: The Last Deal', Pentali shared: "I believe in the power of storytelling through my performances; each role is an opportunity to connect with the audience and evoke emotions that resonate beyond the screen."

Directed and choreographed by Shabina, 'Beraham Ghadiyan' unfolds as a poignant love saga.

The song has been vocalised by Mohd Danish and Swati Sharma, along with music by Kumar Deepak and heartfelt lyrics by Shree Sindhu.

It is available on Moon Originals YouTube channel.