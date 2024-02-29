CM Yogi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 25 Cr For Secondary Education In Gorakhpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur, March 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch projects worth Rs 25 crore in the secondary education sector in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

According to the government spokesman, he will inaugurate 'Project Alankar' in 26 secondary schools and introduce premium smart classrooms in 141 secondary schools.

This event will take place at Jubilee Inter College. The chief minister will participate in the distribution ceremony of smartphones and tablets, with 3,000 students receiving smartphones and 1,500 others receiving tablets.

He will personally hand over these devices to some students.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation for the renovation and establishment of facilities in 21 government schools under Project Alankar, with a total cost of Rs 12.05 crore. Five non-government aided inter colleges receiving assistance, will see renovations, at a total expenditure of Rs 5.29 crore.

The chief minister will also inaugurate 330 premium smart classes for high-tech education in 141 secondary schools in Gorakhpur. These classes, costing Rs 2.29 lakh each, will amount to a total expenditure of Rs 7.57 crore.