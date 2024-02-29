Wilson, Mcgowan, Mulgrew, Baccarin Added To FAN EXPO Philadelphia Celebrity Lineup, May 3-5

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The deep pool of fandoms at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, became even stronger with today's announcement that Rainn Wilson ('The Office,' 'Lessons in Chemistry'), Rose McGowan ('Charmed,' Scream), Kate Mulgrew ('Star Trek: Voyager,' 'Orange is the New Black') and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, 'Gotham') have joined the eventï¿1⁄2s stellar celebrity guest lineup.



The four are folded into an incredible FAN EXPO Philadelphia roster that already includes Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Adam Savage (ï¿1⁄2MythBustersï¿1⁄2), Cameron Monaghan (ï¿1⁄2Shamelessï¿1⁄2), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, ï¿1⁄2Fireflyï¿1⁄2), Felicia Day (ï¿1⁄2The Guild,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Dragon Age: Redemptionï¿1⁄2), Mario Lopez (ï¿1⁄2Saved by the Bell,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Access Hollywoodï¿1⁄2), Ashley Eckstein (ï¿1⁄2Star Wars: The Clone Warsï¿1⁄2), Emily Swallow (ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorian,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Supernaturalï¿1⁄2), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars), Holly Marie Combs (ï¿1⁄2Charmed,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Picket Fencesï¿1⁄2, Ben McKenzie (ï¿1⁄2Gotham,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The O.C.ï¿1⁄2), and many more.



Wilson is best known for his portrayal of salesman ï¿1⁄2Dwight Schruteï¿1⁄2 over the full nine-season run of ï¿1⁄2The Office.ï¿1⁄2 He has nearly 100 TV and film credits, including last yearï¿1⁄2s Apple TV+ hit ï¿1⁄2Lessons in Chemistry,ï¿1⁄2 the 2022 Roku original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and the lead in the Fox comedy ï¿1⁄2Backstrom.ï¿1⁄2



McGowan played long-lost sister "Paige Matthews" for the final five seasons of ï¿1⁄2Charmed.ï¿1⁄2 The Italian-born actress first caught major attention for her role as "Tatum Riley" in the horror blockbuster Scream (1996) opposite Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. She has appeared in more than 60 films and shows as an actress and is also an accomplished producer and director.



The award-winning actress and bestselling author Mulgrew has become FAN EXPO royalty through her portrayal of ï¿1⁄2Captain Kathryn Janewayï¿1⁄2 in ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Voyager,ï¿1⁄2 the first female captain in the franchise. She first hit screens nationwide with a lead role in ï¿1⁄2Ryanï¿1⁄2s Hopeï¿1⁄2 in 1975 among 80+ roles and is also an author of two memoirs.



Baccarin also vaulted to pop culture mainstay with a run on the series ï¿1⁄2Fireflyï¿1⁄2 before capturing new audiences with roles on hits like ï¿1⁄2Heartland,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2V,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Homelandï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Gotham.ï¿1⁄2 Baccarin also co-starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool as well as its sequel and has recently lent her voice talents to video games like ï¿1⁄2Destiny 2: The Witch Queenï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Assassinï¿1⁄2s Creed Nexus VRï¿1⁄2) and the CW series ï¿1⁄2The Flash.ï¿1⁄2



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



