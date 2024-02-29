Playing Three Wise Monkeys, PACE Ignores Realities Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
After introducing its lies to several international
organisations, especially European officials, the Armenian
government is trying to attract future candidates to its side.
The meeting of Armenian delegation members to the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the previous day with
Indrek Saar, the candidate nominated by Estonia in the general
secretary elections, is nothing more than an attempt to prepare the
ground for Yerevan's plans.
Because, like other meetings, the main topic of Armenia's agenda
was Azerbaijan and its so-called "extra aggressive" policy.
It seems that Azerbaijan's own lands' liberation and the
deserved victory shook the Armenian authorities to such an extent
that the country's officials are complaining about Azerbaijan's
success wherever and whenever they can and using international
organisations as a tool for their incompetent political
concepts.
However, PACE also seems satisfied with this situation.
Considering that its centre is located in France, and France is the
biggest supporter and patron of Armenia, we can say that Armenia is
serving the lies that PACE wants to hear and believe.
The European Union's "observation" mission, which began to
operate on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in February 2023, has
already proven once again how "fair" the West is in the Garabagh
conflict. Even after being confident that the observers will defend
their interests, the Armenian authorities, which have increased
their provocation, are still not satisfied and demand more support
from the West.
This demand list includes the issue of the returning Armenians
“ostensibly captured by Azerbaijan."
At the meeting, Armen Gevorgyan's speech on the issue of
Armenian "prisoners and civilians detained" in Baku and his
emphasis on the importance of their return to their country were
the main indicators of Armenian hypocrisy.
Last year, after the capture of 2 Azerbaijani servicemen -
Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov, Azerbaijan returned 32 Armenian
prisoners to Armenia for the freedom of its 2 soldiers. This is
proof that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan values its nation and is
interested in normalising relations.
It should not be forgotten that Armenian officials deny the fact
that 4,500 Azerbaijanis went missing in the first Garabagh War and
refuse to provide information about their subsequent fate.
At the moment, Armenia's claim about being interested in peace
talks, hiding Garabagh's minefield maps from Azerbaijan, accusing
Azerbaijan of being a "terrorist" in the international arena, and
committing provocations on the border is great cooperation for
PACE, having Armenians like a fake policy and a biased
approach.
