Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN), Subsidiary Report Positive Clinical Results Of CNM-Au8 Treatment At MS Forum

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is reporting on the full clinical results for CNM-Au8(R), an investigational first-in-class therapy designed to improve central nervous system cells' survival and function. Clene, which is focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), presented the results at the ninth annual Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Forum in Florida. The results were gathered from the VISIONARY-MS trial long-term open label extension (“LTE”) in participants with stable relapsing multiple sclerosis (“RMS”) totaling nearly three years of follow-up. According to the announcement, data gathered from the clinical trial indicate that long-term CNM-Au8 treatment results in“significant and clinically meaningful” improvement of vision and improvement of cognition. In addition, the company noted that treatment was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events attributed to CNM-Au8 and no significant safety findings reported. The report noted that after completion of the double-blind period, 55 of 69 LTE-eligible study participants continued on CNM-Au8 30mg for up to an additional 96 weeks.

To view the full press release, visit



About Clene

Inc.

Clene and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational, first-in-class therapy that improves the survival and function of central nervous system cells via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8

is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN