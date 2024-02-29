J&K L-G Inaugurates Youth Conclave 2024, Felicitates Achievers

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 29 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the 'JK Youth Conclave 2024' and felicitated the young achievers.

Sinha also launched the second season of 'Inspire GenZ' and 'Beats of J&K' initiatives of the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Convention Centre here on Thursday.

The L-G commended the efforts of the department for engaging and inspiring the new generation to develop their individual selves.

“Platforms like 'Youth Conclave' will motivate the Gen Z to shape J&K's social, cultural and economic landscape and eventually make an impact on different sectors," he said.

The L-G also congratulated the young achievers from J&K who were honoured on Thursday for their exemplary contributions in diverse fields.

“Youth power is the pillar for Viksit J&K and Viksit Bharat. The country is moving forward with great confidence, hope and expectations, and I am sure the young generation with their unique skill and talent will make their valuable contributions in this journey," L-G Sinha said.

At the Youth Conclave, the L-G highlighted the crucial role of the new generation in cultivating the most innovative ecosystem and shaping tomorrow's success. Youth power is the driving force of progressive and prosperous India. They are creating new path to achieve the vision of 'Amrit Kaal', he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the UT administration towards the empowerment of youth and providing them conducive environment to unleash their true potential.

Youth comprise as many as 65 per cent of J&K's population.

“The youth always work selflessly. They live for others. Their actions are not limited to their own benefits. The personality of the youth believes in sharing. Youth-led fight against drugs will play a vital role in tackling the menace of drug abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir," L-G Sinha said.