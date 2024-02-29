'SCBA GBM To Discuss Nomination Of Women Advocates As Executive Members Within Two Months'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the General Body Meeting (GBM) to discuss the nomination of women advocates as Executive Members will be convened within two months.

The submission was made before Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain in response to a plea by Yogamaya MG seeking to convene the meeting to address the issue of gender representation within the SCBA.

Aggarwala stated that due to the large membership size of around 20,000 members, adequate notice must be given, necessitating a two-month timeframe for the meeting.

The court then disposed of the plea.

Yogamaya, who is a member of the bar association since 2016, had contested in the 2023 SCBA elections and lost.

The petitioner had urged the SCBA to consider a representation signed by 270 members addressing the issue of lack of female representation in the executive committee.

The representation proposed amending the SCBA rules and regulations to ensure at least two positions for women executive members.

The petition stressed the importance of women's representation in decision-making bodies like the SCBA, stating that it is fundamental to creating a workplace culture that prioritises the prevention of sexual harassment and addresses issues unique to women lawyers.