ICSEI 2026 Kicks Off At Qatar University

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the 39th International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement (ICSEI 2026) kicked off Tuesday at the Qatar University.

The conference, which runs until January 22, is held under the theme Crossing Boundaries in Education: Fostering Innovative, Inclusive and Sustainable Learning Environments.

More than 500 representatives of an elite group of experts and those interested in developing education and improving the performance of schools and educational systems are taking part.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency the Undersecretary of the MoEHE Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, Lebanon's Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Rima Karami, and ICSEI president Dr Danette Parsley, along with senior officials from the MoEHE and Qatar University, as well as academics and those interested in educational affairs.

In his opening remarks, HE Dr al-Nuaimi emphasised that Qatar believes that progress in education is not measured by replicating global models, but rather by the ability of the education system to absorb and reproduce best international practices in a manner that suits the local context, cultural values, and national priorities.

This, he said, is the approach that Qatar is taking in developing its education system.

HE Dr al-Nuaimi added that education occupies a pivotal position in Qatar National Vision 2030, which has placed human development at the heart of the state's project for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

He said that Qatar continues to invest intensively and effectively in a high-quality education system that focuses on empowering the learner, supporting the teacher, developing educational leadership, and building fair, inclusive, and stimulating learning environments that encourage thinking and innovation.

The head of the local preparatory committee for the conference, Dr Asmaa al-Fadala, said that the current edition is the first to be held in the Gulf region, and is witnessing for the first time the acceptance and participation of scientific research in Arabic.

She said that the hosting of the ICSEI conference in Doha is more than just an academic event; it is a scientific partnership that reflects the region's presence as an active partner in formulating important educational issues and questions, especially in light of a rapidly changing world full of challenges and opportunities.

Dr al-Fadala indicated that the conference represents a real opportunity to build research teams, generate joint ideas, and launch initiatives that contribute to advancing education globally.

The conference is one of the key international forums specialising in the development of education and the improvement of the performance of schools and educational systems, as it provides a global platform for exchanging experiences, discussing contemporary educational issues, and reviewing successful experiences in the field of educational effectiveness.

The conference is held in partnership with Qatar University, the College of Public Policy at Hamad bin Khalifa University, and the Arab Educational Training Centre for Gulf States, with a diverse scientific programme that includes scientific sessions, advanced specialised sessions, and field visits to a number of schools within the local educational system.

