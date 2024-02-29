Why Not Share The Joy Of Reminiscence With Older Adults?

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Living Memories Online, an innovative UK web portal offering archive films and reminiscence resources, developed by Devon based non-profit Living Memories C.I.C., is helping volunteers to use the joy of reminiscing to help reduce the isolation of older family members, neighbours, care home residents and local communities.

Academic studies show that reminiscence provides cognitive, social, and emotional benefits to older adults, including those living with dementia. It can also help them to build new friendships and reduce loneliness through sharing memories.

Reminiscence activities that incorporate multi-media such as archive films and photographs can be particularly stimulating, along with music, dancing, toys and memorabilia.

The Living Memories Online portal also provides the opportunity for subscribers to create their own collections of favourite films and share them with family members and friends who have also subscribed to the portal, whether they live in the UK or overseas.

Volunteers and activity co-ordinators can help in care and residential homes and help with Tea and Memories reminiscence groups in-person or virtually where older people can view, discuss, and share memories sparked by the archive footage. Volunteers also provide invaluable social contact and mental stimulation to participants.

As one volunteer shared, "It's amazing to watch an older adult who seems withdrawn who lights up when a familiar scene or object from their past comes up on screen. Pretty soon they can't stop talking and engaging with the group."

As a taster on the portal you can watch the following 5 minute video of a care home Tea and Memories Group in action, led by an 85 year old who loves the films and the technology:

Brian Norris, Executive Director and Founder of Living Memories C.I.C. explains“ With the support of Imagen for our technology and major national archive collections we created Living Memories Online during the Covid lockdowns and have spent almost two years uploading almost 3000 archive programs and related information, then trialling the portal with care homes and individuals around the UK.

“Just put Living Memories Online into any search engine for a trip back to the 20th century! We provide some Free To View films on the Home Page and are currently offering a free trial period for anyone who signs up for a subscription to our reminiscence service to see if it meets their needs.”

“Many care homes and people without access to wifi already use our award-winning Living Memories DVDs and printed Reminiscence Guides , which can be bought on the Store on the Living Memories website ”

Academic studies show that volunteering in general can lead to improved wellbeing, lower rates of depression,give a sense of purpose, and build stronger social ties. As one long-time reminiscence volunteer put it, "Spending time hearing the incredible life stories of older people and watching their joy in reminiscing is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done. I wish I had chatted more with my parents about their younger lives"

You can learn more about the Living Memories Online portal by visiting href="" imagenclou and emailing ... .