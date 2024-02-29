Zelensky, Bih Head Of Gov't Talk Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, discussed the issue of bilateral defense cooperation.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zelenskyi informed Krišto about Ukraine's defense needs, in particular in terms of artillery and air defense capabilities.

The parties also discussed mutual support on the way to the acquisition of full membership in the European Union by both states.

"We are walking side by side and are ready to help each other on this path to the EU," Zelensky said.

The head of state thanked Bosnia and Herzegovina for its political support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion and for its willingness to participate in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, SEE leaders, including the head of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, signed a joint declaration calling on the entire international community to resolutely strengthen support for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office