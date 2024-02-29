Introducing Vulcan's Multi Grip Myoelectric Hand.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd February 2024: Vulcan Augmetics, a leading innovator in prosthetic technology, takes a giant leap towards redefining the landscape for arm amputees with the launch of its groundbreaking product - the Vulcan Multi Grip Myoelectric Hand. This cutting-edge prosthetic handset set a new standard in functionality, practicality, and user experience, empowering individuals with limb loss to perform daily activities confidently and efficiently.



Meet Vulcan Hand: The Prosthetic hand that users can master in 10 minutes.



The Vulcan Multi Grip Myoelectric Hand is engineered to provide users with unparalleled versatility and control. With its innovative features and intuitive controls, users can quickly learn to operate the Vulcan Hand in 10 minutes, revolutionizing the prosthetic experience for individuals with limb loss. Its user-friendly design and advanced technology make it accessible to users of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced prosthetic users. With just a brief training session, users can master the Vulcan Hand's operation and enjoy enhanced independence and mobility in their daily lives.



What is so special about this hand?

Letï¿1⁄2s explore the key features!



The Vulcan Multi Grip Myoelectric Hand balances functionality and practicality for users' daily activity performance.







- The thumb can be changed in 03 different positions, and 360-degree wrist rotation offers:



ï¿1⁄2Six main grips with an innovative and precise control system (tripod grip, precision grip, key grip, power grip, hook grip, open palm)

ï¿1⁄2A day-long battery usage

ï¿1⁄2A very simplified fitting and maintenance process that is genuinely accessible and scalable anywhere globally due to the Vulcan Augmetics exclusive app.



- The calibration is made via the app. Users only need a maximum of 30 minutes to learn how to use the Vulcan hand, simple and quick



- The Vulcan Multi-grip hand is now available for above-elbow and below-elbow amputees.









Contact Vulcan Today



To embark on this transformative journey towards enhanced adaptability and empowerment, connect with us today at Our dedicated team of experts is ready to guide you through the process and help you discover the full potential of the Vulcan Multi Grip Myoelectric Hand.



About the Company: Established in 2017, Vulcan Augmetics has been offering high-quality yet affordable prosthetics that people with disabilities can adapt to immediately with the most miniature clinical training for years. From the beginning until now, Vulcan's mission has always been to help people with limb amputation, minimizing financial and emotional difficulties during their journey to improve their lives and families. To do that, Vulcan has set its goal never to stop developing new technology and creating more innovative products with the lowest cost for the disabled community.

For product and tech support, contact us at ....





Company :-Vulcan Augmetics

User :- Vulcan Augmetics

Email :...

Phone :-09311352207

Url :-