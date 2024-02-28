Top Events Today: Farmers To Decide Future Action, Paytm Payments Bank Barred From Taking Deposits, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: On February 29, a series of events are set to take place, from politics to world affairs to business. Following the death of a farmer, Shubkaran, farmers had decided to halt their 'Delhi Chalo' March till today, however, they will now decide their future action. In other news, Paytm Payments Bank is barred from accepting deposits from today and PM Modi will virtually participate in Viksit Madhya Pradesh. Also remember, that today is February 29 - a leap year!Here are the top events of the day:Viksit Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to virtually participate in program Feb 29Farmers Protest: Farmers likely to decide future action, earlier Delhi March postponed till Feb 29Paytm Payments Bank barred from accepting deposits Feb 29Mathura Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC to hear matter on FebGo First: NCLT likely to hear insolvency plea to Feb 29Delhi HC directs SpiceJet to pay $2 million to lessors by Feb 29Farmer protest: Internet services suspended till Feb 29 in HaryanaFASTag KYC deadline set for Feb 29Other important events todayDelhi civic body's deadline for property geotagging Feb 29SC asks states to clear 2nd National Judicial Pay Commission arrears by Feb 29Mumbai's 112-year-old iconic Sion Bridge to close for ever Feb 29WB: Bus operators to march to state transport department office Feb 29xPune: 8th Asia Economic Dialogue to be held from Feb 29-Mar 2Saturn-Sun conjunction on Feb 29Kerala Technology Expo from Feb 29 to Mar 2Bengaluru International Film Fest from Feb 29 to Mar 7Yodha: Karan Johar confirms 'unique' trailer launch on Feb 29Putin to address Russia's Federal Assembly on Feb 29Pakistan lawmakers to meet to elect new PM Feb 29US-Mexico border deal: Biden, Trump to make dealing trip Feb 29

