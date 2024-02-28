Alan Ritchson Talks About Why He Lost ‘Thor’, ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ Roles

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 29 (IANS) Actor Alan Ritchson has talked about why he lost two major roles in 'Thor' and 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'.

The 41-year-old actor is looking back at his career and talking about what led Marvel to not star him in the main role that went to Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

“I didn't take it seriously,” Ritchson told Men's Health of his audition for the superhero movie, reports deadline.

“I was like, 'They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.'”

After his audition for the 2011 film, the casting members told his team that he didn't have“the craft” for the role.

Ritchson had previously played the superhero Aquaman in the 'Smallville' series.

Later on, Ritchson auditioned for the role of Finnick Odair in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', which went to Sam Claflin.

However, it was about his age this time and not his“craft”. The actor was told that at the age of 30, he was too old to play the character.

Ritchson would take another chance at playing a superhero audition for the Titans lead role. He“was so confident,” but was told he was too old for the role, and it ultimately had actor Brenton Thwaites as Dick Greyson, also known as Robin.

The actor would then play the role of Hank Hall, Hawk, in the Max series.