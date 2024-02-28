Court Rejects Petition Challenging Maintainability Of Suit On Teele Wali Masjid

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 29 (IANS) The court of additional district judge has rejected the revision petition of Muslim parties challenging junior court's order on maintainability of a civil suit seeking rights to offer prayers at Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir, situated on the compound of the Teele Wali Masjid along river Gomti in Uttar Pradesh's state capital.

Additional district judge Narendra Kumar (III) passed the order on Wednesday on a petition filed by advocate Nripendra Pandey and others.

Maulana Kari Sayyed Shah Fazlul Mannan had filed the civil revision petition challenging the order passed on September 6, 2023, by civil judge (south) ordering that the suit of Hindu parties was maintainable.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey had filed the suit in court on February 15, 2023, seeking permission to offer prayers at the Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir.

The civil court (junior division) will now hear the application seeking rights to offer prayer at the 'temple'.

Advocate Abhay Srivastava represented Hindu parties in court and advocate Ritesh Rastogi represented the state government.

Another application seeking survey of Teele Wali Masjid will come up for hearing on March 2 in the court of additional district judge.

Originally, lawyer Hari Shankar Jain had filed this case in the civil court in Lucknow in 2013 seeking survey of the mosque. The case has been pending since then.

Muslim litigants had challenged the case in the court of additional district judge stating that it is not maintainable.

Hindu litigants had claimed that the Teele Wali Masjid was 'Lakshman Teela' constructed by Lakshman, younger brother of Lord Ram. They urged the court to allow survey of the mosque campus, especially the area that was annexed by the mosque committee in 2013 by erecting a boundary wall.

The suit also claims that the Tileshwar temple exists inside the mosque and that the entire complex is the place of Sheshnag Dudheshwar Mahadev.