Gulf Food Manufacturing Embraces Taste-Driven Innovation

As the Gulf's food manufacturing sector continues to evolve, consumer preferences are reshaping the industry's priorities. According to PwC's Voice of the Consumer 2025: Middle East, 36 per cent of regional consumers now rank taste among their top three food priorities, while over half (53 per cent) order takeaway or ready-made meals at least once a week. This growing appetite for flavour-forward, convenient options is pushing manufacturers to innovate at the intersection of indulgence, health, and speed.

Snacking, too, is undergoing a transformation. A Euromonitor-cited study reveals that 30.3 per cent of consumers in the region snack as a form of indulgence, highlighting the importance of sensory appeal and novelty in product development. These trends are driving a wave of experimentation in food and beverage manufacturing, with companies increasingly blending global culinary influences, functional ingredients, and immersive consumer experiences.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

At the upcoming Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, Kerry is tapping into these shifts with its“Kerry Unboxed” showcase - a live, multi-sensory experience designed to bridge foodservice and retail innovation. The activation will feature chef-led demonstrations, barista sessions, and immersive storytelling, all aimed at translating global trends into locally relevant concepts.

Kerry's booth will also host a seminar on“Smart Health” led by Professor Imed Gallouzi, Chair of the Smart-Health Centre at KAUST and Scientific Advisor to the Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute. His session will explore how bioscience and real-world applications are converging to improve health outcomes through food innovation.

In a nod to younger consumers, Kerry will present cheese snack concepts co-created with children through a workshop with KidZania. These insights led to the development of two new cheese powders - Savoury Parmesan and Creamy Gouda - tailored to Gen Alpha's evolving tastes.

“Every year, Gulfood Manufacturing provides an incredible platform for us to connect with partners and inspire the future of food. In 2025, we're taking that experience to the next level - bringing Kerry Unboxed to life through interactive sessions at our booth, where our chefs and baristas will demonstrate how taste,technology and creativity come together to shape tomorrow's food and beverage. We are proud to showcase how Kerry's global expertise and local innovation are helping the region's F&B brands create products that are not only delicious but also better for people and the planet,” said Inanc Isik, General Manager – Retail, Kerry Middle East.

Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 will take place from 4–6 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Kerry's booth will be located in Hall 7 – A7-4.