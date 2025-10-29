MP: DSP Booked For Stealing Money And Mobile Phone

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kalpana Raghuvanshi, has been booked for allegedly stealing money and a mobile phone from her friend's home in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The incident that came as embarrassment to the state police occurred early this month; however, it was revealed after a CCTV footage of the alleged incident went viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

The allegation against DSP Raghuvanshi was made by her friend Pramila Tiwari, who lives in the Jahangirabad area of Bhopal, a police official told IANS on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

According to police, Pramila Tiwari had complained to a police station, alleging that Raghuvanshi had stolen Rs 2 lakh cash and a mobile phone from her home.

Tiwari had told police that she had kept Rs 2 lakh cash for her child's school fees, in a bag along with her mobile phone. She alleged that Raghuvanshi allegedly entered her home when she was taking a bath and had taken the cash and phone from her bag.

Tiwari became suspicious and checked her CCTV footage, which clearly showed Raghuvanshi entering and exiting from her home. A CCTV footage shared by Bhopal police on Wednesday also shows Raghuvanshi leaving with a bundle of notes in her hand.

Based on the CCTV evidence, Tiwari filed a formal complaint with the police. An FIR was registered against Raghuvanshi, and the Police Headquarters has also issued a departmental notice to DSP Raghuvanshi, police sources told IANS.

While the stolen mobile phone was later recovered from Raghuvanshi's home, the Rs 2 lakh cash was still missing, and Kalpana Raghuvanshi is currently on the run, a police official said.