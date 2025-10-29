Lithuania To Close Border With Belarus For 1 Month
The Cabinet decided to fully close the Salcininkai-Benyakoni border crossing and restrict passage through the Medininkai-Kamenny Log crossing, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The ban on travel through this checkpoint will not apply to diplomats, diplomatic mail, travellers holding simplified transit documents, and Lithuanian citizens and their family members returning to Lithuania.
Exceptions also apply to citizens of the European Union, the European Economic Area, and NATO countries and their family members, as well as foreign nationals returning to Lithuania with valid residence permits or those holding humanitarian visas.
The government instructed the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) to enforce the restrictions, including the entry and exit of individuals for humanitarian reasons.
The measure will remain in effect until Nov. 30, after which the Cabinet will decide whether to extend it.
The Salcininkai and Medininkai checkpoints have been closed since last Sunday evening due to weather balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes entering Lithuanian airspace. Lithuania's airports were closed three times last weekend due to balloons, affecting 112 flights and more than 16,500 passengers.
