To Reduce Turbulence, Make Flights Smoother Emirates Uses AI, Real-Time Data

Emirates has launched a tech-driven strategy to reduce severe turbulence across its flight network. The airline is using AI, machine learning, and real-time data from multiple sources to improve turbulence prediction and enhance passenger safety and comfort.

With new initiatives launched last year, the approach has helped reduce unexpected turbulence encounters and has enhanced the onboard experience for passengers and crew.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

Captain Hassan Alhammadi, divisional senior vice-president flight operations at Emirates said, "While we cannot promise turbulence-free flights, these initiatives have contributed to a significant reduction in unexpected severe turbulence incidents over the past year, helping make journeys safer and more comfortable for our customers. While we are still in the early stages, we are already seeing validation of the potential benefits these systems can deliver.

"Our multi-layer approach with weather prediction and technology partners and active participation in the IATA Turbulence Aware programme also enables us to contribute valuable data and insights to the broader aviation industry as we collectively work to address this growing meteorological challenge."

Emirates' current weather detection setup brings together SkyPath, Lido mPilot from Lufthansa Systems and IATA Turbulence Aware as a complementary configuration - delivering breakthrough innovation through AI, machine learning, real-time crowd-sourced turbulence data, as well as pilot reports:

SkyPath: Emirates partnered with SkyPath last year to develop and improve AI and machine learning-based weather predictions that identify turbulence areas conventional methods miss. SkyPath's platform integrates real-time turbulence reports from thousands of aircraft with cutting-edge analytics, using advanced AI and machine learning to generate accurate predictions, even for areas with no current flight activity or challenging 'clear air' turbulence.

SkyPath gathers information from various data sources: Eddy Dissipation Rate (EDR) data for universal turbulence measurements, Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast (ADSB) transponder data, and SkyPath's patented iPad accelerometer technology that translates device movement into precise turbulence measurements that provide pilots with actionable information. This multi-source, AI-driven approach ensures global coverage and industry-leading prediction accuracy.

Lido mPilot Weather Predictions: Emirates' long-standing partnership with Lufthansa Systems delivers a customised mobile navigational charting application tailored to the airline's operational requirements. Through partnerships with sources like the German Weather Service, Lido mPilot provides high-accuracy weather reporting, live cloud and convection data, plus turbulence and icing predictions for enhanced pilot situational awareness. Emirates continuously collaborates with the Lido team to improve weather data quality and global coverage.

IATA Turbulence Aware: Since joining IATA's Turbulence Aware Programme last year, Emirates has been actively contributing and consuming real-time turbulence data from its extensive network across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. This data feeds into IATA's global turbulence platform, which aggregates inputs from participating airlines worldwide to provide a comprehensive, real-time view of atmospheric conditions.

By integrating these insights into its electronic flight bag charting application, Emirates equips its pilots with live, in-situ turbulence visualisations. This enables more informed decision-making in the cockpit, allowing crews to anticipate and avoid turbulent areas, ultimately enhancing passenger comfort, operational safety, and fuel efficiency.