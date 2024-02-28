ABA Fashion And MACH & MACH Host Successful Events In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ABA Fashion and MACH & MACH recently hosted successful events in Doha with founders Nina and Gvantsa.

Renowned brand MACH & MACH, in collaboration with Ali Bin Ali Fashion, organized an exclusive meet and greet event with the founders of MACH & MACH, Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili.

The event took place on February 1 at the prestigious Place Vendome Mall in Doha, marking the launch of the MACH & MACH pop-up store.

Fashion enthusiasts, brand supporters, members of the press, and the general public were in attendance, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation. The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with the founders and gain insights into the brand's vision and creative process.

Prior to the meet and greet event, on January 31, Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili hosted a VIP dinner at Galeries Lafayette Doha's La Suite Penthouse.

This exclusive gathering brought together premium clients and representatives of Ali Bin Ali Holding. Influencers such as Rita Dahdah Fawaz, Sanaz, Noora Binta, Kaoutar Jay, Nadi Babiyak, and Seereenk were also invited to the dinner. The evening was dedicated to discussing the dynamic and ever-changing fashion market in Qatar and the Middle East, as well as exploring the numerous opportunities it presents.

The meet and greet event and VIP dinner showcased the commitment of MACH & MACH and Ali Bin Ali Fashion to fostering meaningful connections within the fashion industry, and presenting exquisite Italian craftsmanship that embodies elegance and sophistication to the Qatar market. By bringing together key stakeholders, the events facilitated engaging conversations and highlighted the brand's dedication to innovation and excellence.

MACH & MACH's pop-up store at Place Vendome Mall will serve as a hub for fashion enthusiasts and customers to explore the brand's latest collections of luxury footwear and accessories, and experience their unique aesthetic firsthand.

For more information about MACH & MACH and their products, visit the pop-up store at Place Vendome which is open on Sunday to Wednesday from 10AM-11PM, and Thursday to Saturday from 10AM-12AM.