Aircraft Seating Market Size, Price Trends, Growth Strategies, Analysis, And Report 2024-2032

The global aircraft seating market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94% during 2024-2032 .

Aircraft Seating Market Overview:

Seating, a crucial aspect of comfort for airline passengers, serves both physical ease and safety during emergencies. Different classes, including economy, premium economy, business, and first class, categorize sitting in commercial aircraft. The rise of low-cost carriers has significantly augmented the number of passengers, leading to notable innovations in economy-class seating. These advancements aim to provide optimal comfort while maximizing sitting capacity by integrating lightweight materials to counterbalance the increased weight of passengers and baggage.

Aircraft Seating Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences toward low-cost airlines, on account of growing urbanization levels, changing lifestyle patterns, and expanding middle-class population, are primarily driving the aircraft seating market. Furthermore, continuous innovations in economy class sitting, such as using high-quality materials, comfortable recliners, and providing sufficient leg space to enhance the passenger experience and convenience, are also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing investments in the maintenance and retrofitting of existing airplanes and the increasing replacement of old seats with lightweight materials to offset the added weight of the rising airline traffic and baggage are positively influencing the global market.



Moreover, the leading aircraft producers are partnering with vendors in the seating industry to enhance efficiency and functionality, which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of innovative technologies and computer design software for making virtual prototypes using 3D models that allow manufacturers to run tests and improve the design to facilitate early innovations and corrections in the development cycle is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising focus on reducing airplane weight to save aviation fuel and the modernization of plane cabin interiors are expected to drive the aircraft seating market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:



Acro Aircraft Seating

Adient Public Limited Company

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors SPA

Geven SPA

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

Jamco Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Recaro Holding GmbH

Safran Aircraft Engines

Thompson Aero Seating Limited United Technologies Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:



Narrow Body Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft Others

Market Breakup by Seating Class Type:



Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class First Class

Market Breakup by Seat Type:



9g 16g

Market Breakup by Fit Type:



Retro Fit Line Fit

Market Breakup by Component Type:



Seat Actuators

Foams and Fittings Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:



OEM

Aftermarket Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

