Emirates Energy Award Launches In Amman, Focusing On Carbon Neutrality

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) - The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy launched the fifth edition of the "Emirates Energy Award" 2023-2025 in Amman under the theme "Empowering Carbon Neutrality."The award encompasses 10 categories focusing on creativity, innovation, energy efficiency, renewable energy utilization, and the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of energy conservation efforts.These categories span various sectors, including public and private sectors, large and small energy projects, solar projects, education, research, and product development for young innovators.Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the award aims to promote energy conservation initiatives, raise energy awareness, share best practices, showcase innovation in clean energy, and attract investments in energy technologies.Amani Azzam, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, expressed gratitude to the UAE for selecting Jordan as the inaugural location for the "Emirates Energy Award" in the region.She underlined Jordan's commitment to energy efficiency and environmental conservation, citing the nation's comprehensive regulatory framework and efforts to increase renewable energy usage.Azzam highlighted Jordan's target to source 31% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and reduce energy consumption by 9% through enhanced efficiency measures.Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman, praised Jordan's environmental efforts and its dedication to climate action.Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, noted Jordan's leadership in energy efficiency and environmental preservation, attributing it to the nation's commitment to sustainability.He emphasized the award's role in promoting innovative solutions to climate change challenges and supporting sustainable development globally.The Emirates Energy Award recognizes outstanding initiatives in energy and the circular economy, focusing on renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency, green mobility, and carbon emissions reduction.