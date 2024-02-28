'Laapataa Ladies' Screening: Kajol To Sunny Deol, Celebs Attend Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Film Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, the screening of the film 'Laapataa Ladies' took place in Mumbai and was attended by many celebrities.



The film

'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and is set to release on march 01, 2024.

For the screening, Kajol wore a black printed long outfit that came with a black belt around her waist.



Radhika Apte opted for a black see-through top and palazzo pants and a

black belt wrapped around her waist.



Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan attended the screening with her husband Nupur Shikhare. She looked gorgeous in a pink saree.



Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black suit while Kiran Rao looked lovely in a yellow saree. The ex-couple posed cutely.



Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed happily with the cast of their film 'Laapataa Ladies' alongside side film's lead actor

Sparsh Srivastav.

