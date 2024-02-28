Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2024-32: Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, and Others), Product Type (Primer, Basecoat, Activator, Filler, Topcoat, and Others), Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, UV-Cured), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global automotive refinish coatings market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.

Grab a sample PDF of this report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-refinish-coatings-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry:

Technological Advancements in Coating Materials:

Modern refinish coatings are incorporated with advanced technologies that offer superior durability, color matching, and faster drying times. Innovations in waterborne and high-solid coatings are gaining traction due to their environmental benefits, meeting the stricter volatile organic compounds (VOC) regulations in many countries. These advanced coatings provide a high-quality finish while reducing the environmental impact, aligning with the shift towards sustainability. Moreover, the development of coatings that can resist extreme weather conditions and protect against ultraviolet (UV) radiation, corrosion, and scratches is propelling the market growth. This technological progression not only improves product quality but also enhances operational efficiency for body shops.

Rising Demand for Customization and Vehicle Aesthetics:

The increasing trend of vehicle customization, which reflects individual styles and preferences is contributing to the market growth. This extends beyond simple paint jobs to intricate designs, unique color schemes, and special finishes, creating a robust demand for high-quality and diverse refinish coatings. Additionally, the rising participation in automotive events and car shows, where vehicle appearance plays a crucial role, is supporting the market growth. Individuals are becoming more inclined towards maintaining the visual appeal of their vehicles, driving the need for advanced refinishing solutions. This trend is not limited to personal vehicles but is also seen in commercial fleets, where businesses use vehicle aesthetics as a part of their branding strategy.

Adoption of Advanced Color-Matching Technologies:

The increasing adoption of advanced color-matching technologies is bolstering the market growth. As the variety of car colors and finishes increases, achieving an exact match during the refinishing process becomes more challenging. The industry is leveraging sophisticated color-matching tools and software, which use spectrophotometers and advanced algorithms to ensure a perfect match with the original paint. This technology not only enhances user satisfaction by providing seamless repair work but also increases efficiency and reduces material waste in auto body shops. The integration of these digital tools is becoming a standard in the industry, reflecting the growing importance of precision and quality in automotive refinishing.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry:



3M Co.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kansai Paint Co.Ltd.

KCC Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report Segmentation:

By Resin Type:



Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic Others

Polyurethane exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its exceptional durability and versatility.

By Product Type:



Primer

Basecoat

Activator

Filler

Topcoat Others

Basecoat represents the largest segment as it plays a pivotal role in achieving the desired color and finish in automotive refinishing.

By Technology:



Solvent-borne

Water-borne UV-cured

Solvent-borne holds the biggest market share, attributed to its established performance and compatibility with existing systems.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Others

Passenger cars account for the majority of the market share, owing to the widespread usage of these vehicles.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by the technological advancements in improving the functionalities of automotive refinish coatings.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Trends:

The growing advancement in coating application techniques is offering a favorable market outlook. The introduction of advanced spray guns and automated painting systems is enhancing the efficiency and precision of the coating process. These technologies allow for more uniform application, minimizing waste and reducing the time required for refinishing tasks. The integration of digital color-matching tools is also enabling perfect color replication and consistency. These technological developments not only improve the quality and aesthetics of refinished vehicles but also align with the increasing demand for time-efficient and cost-effective repair solutions in the automotive industry.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163