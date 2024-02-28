Is NATO Really Ready For War With Russia?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said sending Western troops to fight in Ukraine“could not be ruled out.”

After hosting a meeting of 25 European leaders in Paris on February 26, Macron said that there was“no consensus” on committing ground troops to the conflict in Ukraine but added:“Nothing should be excluded. We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war.”

Until now, NATO has confined itself to training Ukrainian military forces and supplying them with defensive weapons. Member states fear that directly confronting Russian forces in Ukraine would risk a massive escalation. And Vladimir Putin and his senior ministers have regularly issued threats that Russia could resort to using its nuclear arsenal in the case of a larger conflict.

At present, NATO is also conducting its largest military exercise since the Cold War. Steadfast Defender runs from January until May and involves all 31 member states. Aimed at enhancing the alliance's collective defense capabilities and readiness, it is the largest exercise since Reforger in 1988 , which involved 125,000 troops from the US, Germany, Canada, France and Denmark.

General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's supreme allied commander for Europe, said :“Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration of our unity, strength and determination to protect each other, our values and the rules-based international order.”

Importantly, one aspect of the exercises is the involvement of US and Canadian forces, which is designed to demonstrate the speed and size of NATO's reinforcement capabilities.

It acts both as a reassurance to European NATO member states and as a demonstration to potential enemies of the ability NATO has to put large forces into the field. Exercises are part of the communication of deterrence.