Mark Zuckerberg Likely To Meet S.Korean Tech Leaders, Discuss AI

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will likely meet with business officials from leading South Korean tech companies and startups, including Samsung, during his visit to Seoul, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The CEO of Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, arrived in South Korea on Tuesday night following his visit to Japan.

This marks Zuckerberg's first visit to South Korea in more than 10 years, reports Yonhap news agency.

Sources said Zuckerberg is likely to hold talks with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan to discuss possible cooperation in the fields of extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses during his stay in Seoul.

He is also scheduled to meet with representatives from at least five unidentified XR startups at Meta Korea's office in southern Seoul in a closed-door session, the sources said.

Meta has reportedly arranged the meeting directly with the startups as part of apparent efforts to advance the company's XR headset technology.

Zuckerberg is also expected to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before departing the country on Thursday to travel to India.

Meta Korea said it cannot confirm any details of Zuckerberg's trip to Seoul.