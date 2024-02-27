Ukraine Needs Military Support For Victory - OSCE PA President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs military support to win the war with Russia initiated by the Kremlin, which "cannot be allowed to win this war."

This was stated by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma in an interview with Ukrinform .

"I'm afraid that Russia is a country that listens only to military force, and that's why I believe that Ukraine needs military support to win this war," she said.

Kauma also assured that the OSCE PA will support Ukraine "for as long as it takes and whatever it takes."

"We cannot allow Russia to win this war," she emphasized.

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly also emphasized the crucial importance of ensuring that all those responsible for war crimes committed during the Russian aggression against Ukraine "are brought to justice and punished".

Permanent Council holds special meeting on second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukrain

Kauma also noted that during her visit to Ukraine on February 5, she was most impressed by "how brave and courageous the Ukrainian people are, and how living in war makes people get used to these war conditions."

As Ukrinform reported, the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was held in Vienna on February 22-23. The topic of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, which has been going on for two years, was the focus of attention of parliamentarians from the OSCE region.

The Russian delegation was absent from the 23rd meeting of the OSCE PA. Earlier, on February 13, the head of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that on February 21, the Duma and the Federation Council would simultaneously decide to terminate Russia's membership in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. However, no such decision was made.

The President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma, said during the Assembly that the Russian delegation had informed the Assembly of its decision to suspend its participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and not to pay its dues, but that in practical terms this would change "very little" as Russian MPs had been absent from the Assembly for a year.