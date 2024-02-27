Knight Frank KSA Introduces the Knight Frank Academy in Partnership with Oxford Brookes University

(MENAFN- me.knightfrank) Saudi Arabia l 26th February, 2024 - Knight Frank, a global leader in real estate consultancy, is proud to announce the launch of The Knight Frank Academy, KSA, a pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing exceptional talent in the real estate sector.

In collaboration with Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom, the academy offers a formal 2.5-year graduate scheme, providing a unique opportunity for ambitious graduates to work and simultaneously obtain an MSc Real Estate, alongside the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualification.

The Knight Frank Academy is designed to attract dynamic individuals with a flexible attitude and diverse skill sets, offering them an unparalleled learning experience in a fast-paced working environment. Upon completion of the programme, successful candidates will not only hold a master’s degree but will also qualify as chartered surveyors through the RICS Assessment of Professional Competence (APC).



Key Highlights of The Knight Frank Academy:



• Certified MSc Degree and RICS Qualification: Graduates will obtain an MSc in Real Estate from Oxford Brookes University, coupled with the globally recognised MRICS qualification upon successful completion of the APC.



• Systematic Service Line Rotation: Candidates will gain a broad spectrum of experience by rotating through various departments at Knight Frank, ensuring a well-rounded skill set.



• Supportive Mentorship: The programme places a strong emphasis on mentorship, offering candidates guidance from Knight Frank’s industry experts.





Talal Raqaban – Partner of Valuation, PPP and Deal Advisory, KSA says: “The Knight Frank Academy aims to shape future leaders in Saudi Arabia, providing thorough academic education and hands-on experience to enable the next generation of real estate professionals. Besides looking after our clients, we also look after our people. This graduate programme, supported by our international network and Oxford Brookes, opens up a world of career opportunities for graduates in specialised departments such as Capital Markets, Valuation and Advisory, Healthcare and Education, and Retail Advisory among others within Knight Frank."

Max Gardiner – Senior Manager in Valuation, PPP & Deal Advisory, KSA says: "The Knight Frank Academy is our way of fostering homegrown talent in Saudi Arabia. By collaborating with Oxford Brookes, we ensure that our graduates receive the best real estate education while gaining diverse experience through rotations in various service lines."













